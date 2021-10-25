Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2,941.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $50.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

