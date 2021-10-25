Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

COMT opened at $37.78 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84.

