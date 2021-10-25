Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) Stake Boosted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,790,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,173,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,689,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

GCAC stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

