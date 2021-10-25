Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 412 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 99,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED stock opened at $76.09 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

