Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZON. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZON opened at $9.84 on Monday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

