Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 951.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 924.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 54,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,048 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50,845 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,032.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period.

Get Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN alerts:

CAPE opened at $22.07 on Monday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.