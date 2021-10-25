Northern Trust Corp Has $73.13 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 980,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $73,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 98,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 39,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

CBSH stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.