Northern Trust Corp Sells 40,828 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,828 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $76,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 6.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 304,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,336,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 18.0% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 26.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 390,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 82,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,816,000 after purchasing an additional 81,096 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $63.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.45. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,501,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

