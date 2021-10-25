Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,232 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.61% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $77,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after acquiring an additional 736,830 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after acquiring an additional 278,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,707,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 266.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 191,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 514,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after acquiring an additional 144,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SSD opened at $114.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.78. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.