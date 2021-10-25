Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 518,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,290 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $79,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $862,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $284,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,405,632 shares of company stock valued at $214,286,004. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $166.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.34. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $104.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.