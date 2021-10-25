Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 80.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 469.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.71.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

