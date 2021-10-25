Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 894,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,267 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.85% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $26,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of OPI opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.