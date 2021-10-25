ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 471 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 68,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of OPI opened at $26.95 on Monday. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

