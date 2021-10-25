Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.26% of Stericycle worth $82,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Stericycle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 617,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Stericycle by 20.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after buying an additional 274,324 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 40.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Stericycle by 4.6% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $69.95 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

