United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,623 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.24.

Shares of PTON opened at $93.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -134.04 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $41,320,002. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

