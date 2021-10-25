United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,978,000 after purchasing an additional 256,965 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,250,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 231,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,949.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,106,000 after buying an additional 1,178,788 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $39.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

