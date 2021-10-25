United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioAtla has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $188,572.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,966,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 595,855 shares of company stock valued at $23,616,350. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $28.53 on Monday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

