United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 30.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in MongoDB by 10.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,821,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in MongoDB by 24.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 62.1% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 112.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 76.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,153 shares of company stock valued at $55,416,508 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDB opened at $504.89 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.51 and a 12 month high of $518.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $446.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus raised their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

