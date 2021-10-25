United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the second quarter worth $1,382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 28.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 4.9% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 5.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 4.3% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $638,164. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.31.

IIVI stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

