United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $34.58.

