PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 30,425 FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSRX. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $485,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $485,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $1,946,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $11,919,000.

Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

