PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the second quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Matson by 768.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $415,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 70,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,613 shares of company stock worth $3,748,793. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $84.24 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $91.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

