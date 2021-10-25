C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 32.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.70 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

