Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stock Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTAI opened at $29.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $837.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.06. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

BTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

