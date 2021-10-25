Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 40,304 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.92% of Independent Bank worth $272,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Independent Bank by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Independent Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Independent Bank by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Independent Bank by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

INDB stock opened at $84.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.02. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.