Vanguard Group Inc. Has $268.97 Million Stock Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,669,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $268,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMBL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 777.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at $133,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

BMBL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

