Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.45% of Proto Labs worth $266,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Proto Labs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs stock opened at $71.46 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.