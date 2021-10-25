Vanguard Group Inc. Has $258.90 Million Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.99% of Barnes Group worth $258,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in B. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

