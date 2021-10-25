Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,016 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NJAN. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 42,747 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $1,575,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,159 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $479,000.

NYSEARCA:NJAN opened at $41.84 on Monday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58.

