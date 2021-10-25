Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.18% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,871,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 107.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEZ opened at $15.05 on Monday. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

