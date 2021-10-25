Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth $182,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 66.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth $83,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 388,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAB opened at $6.97 on Monday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

