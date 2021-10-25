Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Holdings Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 65,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

