Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 22,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 41,407 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000.

NYSE IPG opened at $36.96 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

