ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.42.

CHPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,017,743.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ChargePoint by 202.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $21.35 on Monday. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.97) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.