13,202 Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 218.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 207,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 70.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,295 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,954 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,663 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $17.97 on Monday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

