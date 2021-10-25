Sigma Planning Corp Has $133,000 Holdings in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vidler Water Resources were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vidler Water Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWTR opened at $11.20 on Monday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 93.97%. The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

