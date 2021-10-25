Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $128,000 in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NYSE SLCA opened at $10.92 on Monday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $816.31 million, a P/E ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.