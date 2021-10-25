Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,700 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 275,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.22 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.