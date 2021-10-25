PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 33,246 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,246 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,266,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,542,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,316,000 after buying an additional 204,874 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 2,142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after buying an additional 68,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xperi by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,693,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,053,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $18.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.70. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.57 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

