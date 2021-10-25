370,885 Shares in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 370,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.17% of Five Star Senior Living at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 113,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 529,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 56,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 43,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 194,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 114,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FVE opened at $4.21 on Monday. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.71 million, a PE ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

