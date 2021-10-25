Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,673 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gogo were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gogo by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Gogo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

GOGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

GOGO opened at $17.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.07. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

