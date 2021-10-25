Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 228.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $308.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

