Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,179 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $10,539,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $37.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 over the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

