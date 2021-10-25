Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 5,331 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 17.0% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.63.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,268 shares of company stock worth $7,196,734. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International stock opened at $312.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

