Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $129.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.