Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 122.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $192,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after buying an additional 2,307,850 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,843,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,078,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after buying an additional 457,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 289.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 589,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,304,000 after buying an additional 438,381 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCL opened at $84.63 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

