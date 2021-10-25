Waycross Partners LLC Buys 15,391 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 117.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for 5.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $353,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 75.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,358,000 after acquiring an additional 409,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,336,000 after acquiring an additional 320,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at $21,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $93.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

