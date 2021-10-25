California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7,800.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,420,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,101.65 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $890.00 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,137.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

