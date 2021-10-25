California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,552 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $248,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $80.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.32.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

