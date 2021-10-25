California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,764 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $373,217,000 after purchasing an additional 717,951 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $312,845,000 after purchasing an additional 418,587 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,786,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $34.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.36.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.